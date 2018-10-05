Tsitsipas sets up Nishikori clash in Tokyo

TOKYO: Bjorn Borg lookalike Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a mid-match meltdown to beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 on Thursday and reach the Japan Open quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old Greek will face local hero Kei Nishikori for a place in the last four after the fifth seed came through an absorbing contest in two hours, 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, second seed Kevin Anderson also advanced, while Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff continued his dream run in Tokyo.

Tsitsipas, ranked 15th in the world, is something of a throwback.He bears more than a passing resemblance to tennis legend Borg — from his ice-cool demeanour down to the headband and tight shorts.

The sweeping one-handed backhand Tsitsipas drilled past de Minaur for most of their match has all the hallmarks of his idol Roger Federer.Anderson ultimately had too much in the locker for young American Frances Tiafoe, progressing with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory.

The South African will face eighth seed Richard Gasquet in the last eight after the Frenchman ousted Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/1).