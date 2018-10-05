National Boys Swimming C’ships from today

KARACHI: Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) and Pakistan Women’s Swimming Association (PSWA) will be organising several national championships in October and November, including the 23rd National Boys Swimming Championships, which begin from Friday (today) in Peshawar.

There will be contests of under-12, -14 and -16 players.PSWA will be organising 18th National Girls-Age Group Swimming Championships on October 13 and 14 October in Islamabad where swimmers can compete in under-12, -14 and -16 categories.

All Pakistan MacDonald Inter School Swimming Championship will be held on October 13 and 14 in Lahore where swimmers of age categories 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under and 16 and under will compete.

National Men’s and Women’s Open Swimming Championship will be held from November 2 to 4 in Lahore, which will also serve as national open trials for South Asian Games 2019.