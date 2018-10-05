Inam, Eisha to attend Asian Athletes Forum

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) athletes commission chairman and the country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam and member athlete commission Eisha Khan will attend the 3rd Asian Athletes Forum in Tokyo from November 24-25.

The POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan has nominated the duo for the forum, POA said on Thursday.OCA is organising 3rd Continental Athletes Forum for the NOCs of Asia in Tokyo. The aim is to create a tangible link between the IOC International Athletes Forum and those of the Continental Associations to ensure that all NOC Athletes’ Commissions are striving towards the same goals and providing the same level of support to athletes across the five continents both on and off the field, POA said.