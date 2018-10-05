Inam, Asad leave for Beach Wrestling event in Turkey

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Mohammad Inam and Asad Butt leave for Turkey on Friday morning (today) to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Championships slated to be held in the coastal city of Mugla, Turkey, from Saturday (tomorrow).

The wrestlers are accompanied by coach Safdar Butt, Inam’s father. Inam, two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will defend his title in Turkey. He will feature in 90kg contests.

Asad, who won a bronze medal in the Asian Beach Championships, will contest in 80kg category.Before leaving for Turkey, Inam said that he would do his best in the competitions.

“I will try my best to do something big for the country,” Inam told ‘The News’ on Thursday.He was quick to add that no proper preparation had been made for the purpose. “We played so well in the previous event in Turkey. There should have been a proper plan. Pakistan should have fielded maximum number of grapplers in all the categories but we did not see any such move,” Inam said.

“I am thankful to Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) for supporting me and arranging a practice area in Gujranwala where I trained,” said Inam, who skipped Asian Games in Indonesia because of a knee injury.