Teenager Shaw’s debut ton puts India on top against WI

RAJKOT: Teenager Prithvi Shaw became the youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut as the hosts took opening day honours in the first match against the West Indies on Thursday.

Shaw, 18, also became India’s second-youngest century maker after Sachin Tendulkar as he blasted his way to a century in 99 deliveries in Rajkot.

India were 364 for four at stumps after electing to bat first. Skipper Virat Kohli, on 72, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 17, were batting at close of play.But the day belonged to Shaw, a diminutive right-handed opener, as he and Cheteshwar Pujara put on a 206-run second wicket partnership.

“I was a bit nervous to start off but when I got in, I got comfortable. I just tried to play my natural game. I was just thinking that it’s another game for me and then it just happened,” said Shaw.Shaw led India’s fightback after they lost opener Lokesh Rahul for nought in the very first over off Shannon Gabriel.

He was finally caught and bowled by leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo for 134 in the last over before tea. His knock came in 154 balls with 19 boundaries.The now-retired Tendulkar, India’s most successful batsman, was aged 17 when he scored 119 not out against England in 1990, but that was in his ninth Test match.

Shaw reached the landmark with two runs off paceman Keemo Paul, punching his fist in the air as the home crowd gave him a standing ovation. Pujara also played an uncharacteristically quick knock as he brought up fifty off 67 deliveries, but missed out on his hundred after being caught behind off debutant paceman Sherman Lewis.

Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in as captain after Jason Holder suffered a last-minute ankle injury, juggled his bowlers but the absence of the experienced Kemar Roach and Holder was painfully evident.

Roach is back in Barbados to attend the funeral of his grandmother.Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who made 41, took over from Shaw with a patient 105-run partnership despite West Indies bowlers keeping a tidy line and length to check the flow of runs in the final session of play.

India won toss

India 1st Innings

P Shaw c & b Bishoo 134

L Rahul lbw b Gabriel 0

C Pujara c Dowrich b Lewis 86

*V Kohli not out 72

A Rahane c Dowrich b Chase 41

†R Pant not out 17

Extras (b9, lb1, nb4) 14

Total (4 wickets, 89 overs) 364

To bat: R Ashwin, R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, U Yadav

Fall: 1-3, 2-209, 3-232, 4-337

Bowling: Gabriel 18-1-66-1, Paul 10-1-41-0, Lewis 12-0-56-1, Bishoo 30-1-113-1, Chase 16-0-67-1, Brathwaite 3-0-11-0

West Indies: *K Brathwaite, K Powell, S Hope, S Hetmyer, R Chase, S Ambris, †S Dowrich, K Paul, D Bishoo, S Lewis, S Gabriel

Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong (England). TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)