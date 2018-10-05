Samiullah demolishes NBP

KARACHI: Left-arm pacer Samiullah Khan Niazi bowled lethally to put holders Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a strong position against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on the second day of their four-day fifth round Pool A fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Samiullah, who had produced his career-best figures of 8-62 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against WAPDA here at the National Stadium last year, claimed 6-11 to dismiss NBP for only 44 in 17.3 overs in their first innings in response to SNGPL’s 265.

Tail-ender Mushtaq Ahmed scored 16 not out. After taking 221 runs lead, SNGPL got out for 164 in their second innings, setting 386 runs for NBP to win. NBP were 11 without a loss at stumps.

Hussain Talat (34) and experienced first-class cricketer Ali Waqas made 25. Spinner Mohammad Asghar and Mushtaq Ahmed claimed four wickets each.Lahore Whites reached 228-5 in their first innings in response to Peshawar’s 295 in the other outing of the pool, at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Ali Rafiq scored a solid 80 off 185 balls, smashing nine fours. Afaq Shahid (39*) and Ameer Hamza (36*) were at the crease when bails were drawn. Altaf Ahmed and Sajid Khan claimed two wickets each.

Islamabad were bowled out for 543 in their first innings after starting the day at 342-2 against FATA at Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad. Rizwan Ali, who was batting on 109, fell for 135 in which he struck 13 fours. Mohammad Talha got 4-161 and Khushdil Shah claimed 3-42.

At stumps, FATA were 67-1 in their first innings. At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, after claiming 76 runs lead, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) were reeling at 91-6 in their second innings against Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

Test pacers Junaid Khan and Umar Gul got two wickets each.Earlier, in response to KRL’s first innings score of 235, HBL began their innings at 50-1 and were folded for 159. Umar Akmal scored 39—ball 33 which featured five fours. Skipper Imran Farhat remained not out on 29 which came off 60 balls and had two fours and one six.

Paceman Sadaf Hussain got 4-54. Ali Shafiq and Sameen Gul claimed two wickets each.In a Pool B encounter here at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Whites posted a huge 491 in their first innings against Rawalpindi after starting the day at 365-5.

Stumper Mohammad Hassan scored superb 70 off 102 balls, hitting 13 fours. Waqar Anwar made 47 and skipper Anwar Ali belted 31.Paceman Haseeb Azam got 4-71. Touseeq Shah and Mohammad Nawaz claimed three wickets each.

Rawalpindi, in response, were 161-3 at close with skipper Umar Waheed batting on 75 which came off 174 balls and included 13 fours. Nawaz was with him at the other end on 39. Anwar Ali got 2-3.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, WAPDA gained 115 runs lead when they reached 331-9 in their first innings after starting at 27-2 in response to ZTBL’s total of 216.

Mohammad Saad scored 89 off 175 balls, striking 12 fours. Test pacer Ehsan Adil (78*) and Mohammad Asif (34*) were still at the crease.

Ehsan had hit eight fours and three sixes in his 109-ball unfinished knock. Asif had smashed five fours in his 65-ball innings.

Fast bowler Mohammad Ali was the pick of the bowlers with 6-97.At Multan Cricket Stadium, Lahore Blues claimed 116 runs lead when they dismissed Multan for 149, having posted 265 in their first innings.

Waqar Hussain (30), Saif-ur-Rehman (27) and Usman Liaquat (27) were the main contributors.Mohammad Rameez claimed 4-43. Test pacer Aizaz Cheema picked 3-42.

Lahore Blues were yet to open their account in their second innings after facing two overs.

At Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, PTV were in deep trouble against SSGC as after being forced to follow-on the state broadcasters were 199-4 in their second innings at stumps, still needing 100 runs to avert an innings defeat.

Nihal Mansoor (62*) and Hassan Mohsin (40*) were on the crease.Mohammad Irfan Junior claimed 2-59. Earlier, SSGC resumed their first innings at 334-7 and were folded for 375. Mianwali-born fast bowler Mohammad Azharullah produced excellent figures of 7-92.