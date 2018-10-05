German Reunification Day celebrated

German Reunification Day, marking 28 years of the reunification of East and West Germany, was celebrated at the residence of the German Consul General in Karachi, Eugen Wollfarth, on Wednesday, October 3.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who was guest of honour at the dinner reception, in his very brief address, lauded the ties between the two countries, especially the economic cooperation, and wished both countries the best for the future.

Earlier, Consul General Wollfarth lauded the economic cooperation between Pakistan and Germany. He also praised the contribution of Pakistanis working in Germany, saying they had made a valuable contribution to various sectors there.

He in particular praised the performance of the Germany-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Earlier, girls from a school run by German Roman Catholic nuns rendered the national anthems of Pakistan and Germany. The German national anthem was rendered in German by the Pakistani schoolchildren. It was an impressive rendition. The tune is a composition of German-British composer George Fredrick Handel.