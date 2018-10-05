Fri October 05, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

‘Sindh govt supporting helpline offering free legal advice since 2014’

A call centre service has been working round-the-clock with the support of the Sindh government to provide free legal advisory service to the citizens for all their legal problems.

This was disclosed by Adviser to the CM on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday as he visited the Clifton office of the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Centre being run under public-private partnership mode with support from the provincial government.

According to Wahab, the service, which can be reached at 0800-70806, has been advising citizens on legal issues whether related to domestic dispute or violence, socio-economic issues, Zakat and Ushr, business disputes or other problems, since 2014.

Upon his visit, the adviser was told that a panel comprising 24 expert lawyers remain present at the call centre daily from 9am to 5pm to give advice to callers in real time on any legal issue they were facing

After the working hours, an automated recording system records calls and the callers are contacted the next day to help. The data of recorded calls remained preserved with the call centre for up to a year. The adviser was informed of some of the major success stories of the call centre which included the provision of justice in cases of domestic violence related to overseas Pakistanis.

