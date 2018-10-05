Man ‘shoots himself’ dead as police arrive to arrest son

In an unusual incident, a man reportedly shot and killed himself in order to escape the arrest of his son on Thursday.

The incident occurred when an Azizabad police team raided a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar to arrest a suspect, Farrukh, over mugging charges. Police sources said 45-year-old Younus Khan, father of the suspect, offered resistance during the raid, pulled out his pistol and warned that he would shoot himself if anybody attempted to arrest his son.

The sources said Khan shot himself while the police were trying to calm him down. In the meantime, Farrukh managed to escape from the scene. He was later arrested after a chase. The police then took the injured to a hospital, where he died. SHO Rana Haseeb said Khan, a retired army man, was a security guard and committed suicide as police attempted to arrest his son.

Man shot dead

A 35-year-old man, identified as Muhammad Arshad, was shot dead when unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire at him while he was driving a car in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Officials at Aziz Bhatti police station said the man hailed from Parachinar and was a driver of a private bank’s manager.

The assailants shot Arshad multiple times, killing him on the spot. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later handed over to his family for burial. Police are investigating to ascertain the motive behind the murder.