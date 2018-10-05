Fri October 05, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar to review progress in May 12 carnage trials

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh on Thursday appointed Justice Salahuddin Panhwar as monitoring judge to review progress in trials pertaining to 65 cases of the May 12, 2007, bloodbath.

Passing a judgment earlier, the high court had requested the chief justice to appoint a judge to monitor the process with the help of monthly progress reports from the trial courts, which, the ruling said, should also give an explanation for their failure to dispose of the cases despite the passage of 11 years.

The order had come at a hearing of a petition seeking the resumption of the May 12 violence-related trial proceedings and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the gun attacks on political parties and lawyers’ rallies in which more than 50 people had been killed in different parts of the city.

The participants of the rallies wanted to welcome then deposed chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on his arrival at the Karachi airport. The court upheld the principle of the public’s right to know and ordered the Sindh government to constitute a one-member tribunal of inquiry headed by a sitting or a retired judge of the high court to probe the denial of access to justice, a court siege by miscreants and government functionaries’ failure to prevent violence on May 12, 2007.

