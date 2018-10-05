No time for trials and no margin of errors

LAHORE: National Tax Reforms Commission in its interim report in 1986 had identified a trio of troubles the economy was suffering from at that time. These three plagues were tax evasion, smuggling, and corruption. The diagnosis stands true even after 32 years.

The commission said these were inter-related factors and each one feeds on the other. There is no denying the fact that these flaws exist because of the failure of different state organs that allow these malpractices for minor personal gains at the expense of huge national revenue. The size of informal economy in Pakistan denies the actual taxation potential of the country.

The value-added tax (VAT) has facilitated most of the economies to enlarge their tax base. In Pakistan we still believe in ‘trial and error’ theory under which many unsuccessful measures are being repeated to document the economy. In fact economists regret that Pakistan has destroyed the beauty of VAT by taxing traders nominally on the basis of annual turnover without any documentation. The goal of documentation would remain a mirage and informal economy would continue to grow.

It is indeed regrettable that institutions like International Monetary Fund (IMF) now are very mildly exerting pressure on Pakistan to resolve these issues. Instead it suggests measures that hurt the voiceless poorer segments of society. Ideally the IMF recommends prudent measures to increase revenues for financing the government expenditures.

However when the recipient government hesitates to introduce those measures because of political compulsions the multilateral donor then asks the government to take unpopular taxation measures that could hurt it least politically.

This is done because IMF as a lending agency wants to be sure that money it is lending is secured. These measures hurt the poor most and increase income distortions in the country.

Governments in Pakistan would continue to take undesirable measures to increase revenues as they lack the courage to take the corrective measures that would hurt vested interests. Role of special interested group particularly of rent-seeking bureaucracy is well known. Informality suits both the informal entrepreneurs and the bureaucracy. No polite measures could break the nexus between these two vested interests. Violation of rules by either of them has to be dealt with an iron hand.

After the 18th amendment, the federal tax collectors face constraints within the context of a weakened center and resurgent provinces that are keen to score points in maximising access to resources.

The tax on services is in provincial domain and scores of very lucrative services are still out of sales tax net.

There are doctors that earn Rs200,000 to Rs1000,000 daily. Patients pay up to Rs400,000 for heart surgery and some doctors perform around three such surgeries a day.

This is common knowledge. On the basis of this many doctors should be amongst the highest taxpayers in the country. But record shows that most the doctors pay paltry income tax. The provincial governments do not have the courage to bring them or lawyers and other highly paid professionals into the tax net.

There is another flaw in services tax collected by the provincial government. It is that of not sharing the data of individual tax collected with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A certain percentage of services sales tax is collected on the gross income from services. This could help the FBR in determining the actual income of the professionals for income tax purposes.

According to a research paper, collusion between vested interests, including the tax administration, has led to the difficulties that have also exacerbated the “trust deficit” between the federation and the provinces.

The paper also highlights that legal provisions prevent the general sales tax (GST) from being the “pass-through” consumption tax that it was meant to be, and reinforce the “backward-shifting” such that the incidence of the tax fell back on the producers.

In the context of considerable “informality” and a narrow tax base, this had the effect of further penalising formal sector enterprises that happened to fall into the GST net. In the presence of equally strong parallel informal sector and high GST rate, it is impossible to prevent the formal sector from going for informality.

Business community is also against transparent tax reforms because most of them under-report both their income and production to earn more profits and compete with informal sector that pay no taxes.

Tax reforms would generate information that could also be used to determine their actual income tax liability. The lack of credibility of the tax administration also poses serious constraints in proper documentation. The same tax administration allows informal business activities right under their nose while they tighten their noose around the necks of registered taxpayers.