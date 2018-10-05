Taiwan export growth seen slowing

TAIPEI: Taiwan´s exports in September likely grew at a slower pace than in the previous month, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Exports are expected to have increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with a growth of 1.9 percent in August.

Taiwan´s export trends are a key gauge of demand for hi-tech gadgets worldwide. The headline inflation rate in September likely increased to 1.9 percent from 1.53 percent in August, according to the poll.