Taiwan export growth seen slowing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAIPEI: Taiwan´s exports in September likely grew at a slower pace than in the previous month, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.
Exports are expected to have increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with a growth of 1.9 percent in August.
Taiwan´s export trends are a key gauge of demand for hi-tech gadgets worldwide. The headline inflation rate in September likely increased to 1.9 percent from 1.53 percent in August, according to the poll.
TAIPEI: Taiwan´s exports in September likely grew at a slower pace than in the previous month, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.
Exports are expected to have increased 1.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with a growth of 1.9 percent in August.
Taiwan´s export trends are a key gauge of demand for hi-tech gadgets worldwide. The headline inflation rate in September likely increased to 1.9 percent from 1.53 percent in August, according to the poll.
Comments