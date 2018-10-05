PTCL, SAP sign agreement

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SAP, a global technology company, to enhance cloud-based digital business transformation especially in agriculture, banking and education sectors.

Under the MoU, PTCL and SAP will be able to jointly support enterprises in the country to accelerate their cloud-based digital business transformation.

“In particular, PTCL will offer ‘enterprise resource planning on the cloud’, through which enterprises can gain real-time business insights that can further enhance their decision-making and digital business models,” a statement said.

Daniel Ritz, president of PTCL said PTCL and SAP collaboration will enable cloud-based digital transformation that is aligned with Pakistan Vision 2025.