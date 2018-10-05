AM-PAK forum team to visit Karachi

KARACHI: A high level delegation of America-Pakistan (AM-PAK) Business Development Forum comprised of businessmen and investors will visit Karachi in the last week of this month to promote bilateral trade and offer investment opportunities in both countries.

The delegation led by forum's President and Managing Partner ICCMC-LLC USA Nawaid Issa will meet with top businessmen and government officials to explore business and investment opportunities of mutual interest.

AM-PAK Business Development Forum Pakistan Chapter president and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Standing Committee on Public Relations chairman announced at a meeting held at the Federation House.

Sharing details of the delegation visit from US, Shujat Ali Baig said this forum would play its role to enhance investment opportunities for both countries. He also appreciated inclusion of renowned businessman Younus Billo in this committee, and hoped that he will support its activities.