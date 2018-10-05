Fri October 05, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2018

Stocks fall 1.1pc, as IMF route instils fear among investors

KARACHI: Depression at the capital market persisted for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, as across the board declines were witnessed on concerns that after shaking hands with the IMF, the government will depreciate rupee and increase interest rate, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said benchmark KSE-100 index continued to slip upon delay in key economic decisions. Auto stocks performed particularly poorly because the government took back its earlier decision to withdraw ban on purchase of cars by non-filers.

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim (FFBQ) and Fauji Foods were two of the very few stocks that posted positive returns on Thursday, as FFBQ announced that it has hired advisors for Fauji Food’s sale.

“We expect negativity to persist in the market,” she said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)

KSE-100 shares index fell 1.17 percent

or 473.07 points to close at 40,087.12 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 1.12 percent or 220.64 points to end at 19,489.14 points.

As many as 365 scrips were astir today, of which 67 moved up, 272 retreated, and 26 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 110.529 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 89.991 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Panic selling was witnessed at PSX on economic uncertainty as investors weigh IMF suggestions of higher interest rates and rupee depreciation.”

Weak earnings outlook for auto sector after government barred non-filers from buying vehicles, dismal data on oil sales, and rupee volatility against dollar played a catalytic role in the bearish close, the analyst added.

Market is nervous due to concerns, as the IMF has asked the government to depreciate the currency by 15 percent and raise the interest rate by 2.5 percent from the present level of 8.5 percent. Companies have already been under pressure owing to recent increase in benchmark interest rate.

The currency has been depreciated by 16 percent since December, fuelling inflation. Moreover, the crude oil price also risen sharply, hinting more increase in interest rate.

Auto shares were once again on the losing side as Finance Minister Asad Umar, while finalizing the amended Finance Bill for 2018-19 withdrew the relief given to non-filers.

The non-filers now were not allowed to purchase vehicle and property, rather the government has clamped penalties on manufacturers and property dealers if they entertained the non-filers.

The highest gainers were Gatron Industries, up Rs12.65 to close at Rs265.65/share, and Wah-Noble, up Rs11.43 to finish at Rs240.21/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Indus Motor Company, down Rs33.67 to close at Rs1,337.50/share, and Service Industries Limited, down Rs32.22 to close at Rs700.78/share.

Fauji Foods limited posted the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.443 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.78 to close at Rs32.04/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan Limited, recording a turnover of 8.348 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.3 to end at Rs26.95/share.

