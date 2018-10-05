Rupee unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The rupee ended steady against the dollar on Thursday due to lacklustre
dollar demand for the foreign exchange, traders said.
The rupee closed unchanged at 124.25 against the dollar in the interbnak market. Traders said the market saw a lacklustre session during the day, amid routine dollar demand from importers. In the open market, the rupee closed flat at 127.20 against the dollar.
