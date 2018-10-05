Rupee unchanged

KARACHI: The rupee ended steady against the dollar on Thursday due to lacklustre

dollar demand for the foreign exchange, traders said.

The rupee closed unchanged at 124.25 against the dollar in the interbnak market. Traders said the market saw a lacklustre session during the day, amid routine dollar demand from importers. In the open market, the rupee closed flat at 127.20 against the dollar.