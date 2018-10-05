EIU sees no immediate relief to forex position

KARACHI: Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) sees no respite to foreign exchange reserves position or from runaway inflation in the near future for Pakistan’s economy despite imports-curbing steps taken by the new government to reduce trade deficit.

“We expect pressure on the currency and the inflationary trend to continue during the remaining months of 2018, and for the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) to maintain its tight monetary policy stance,” EIU, an advisory service of British multinational media firm Economist Group said on Thursday.

EIU, in a report, said the new measures introduced by the government to curb imports are likely to help contain the trade deficit in the coming months.

“However, the level of foreign-exchange reserves at the SBP continues to fall and they are barely enough to cover two months’ worth of merchandise imports.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led regime puffed up the list of imports that draw regulatory duties, in a follow-up measure of the previous government, as the economy is facing an alarmingly widened current account deficit, mainly due to swelling trade deficit.

Current account deficit rose 10 percent year-on-year to $2.721 billion in the July-August period of the current fiscal year of 2018/19.

The central bank raised its interest rate by 100 basis points to 8.5 percent in the monetary policy announcement last month to contain demand and ease twin deficits.

This was the fourth time that the discount rate has been increased this year, and followed an increase of the same magnitude in July.

EIU said the interest rate hike was in line with its expectations.

“We have for some months expected the SBP to sanction an increase of this magnitude before year-end,” it added. “However, unlike the July interest-rate increase, the announcement was not preceded by a marked depreciation in the Pakistan rupee: US dollar exchange rate, suggesting that the SBP remains committed to combating a rise in inflationary expectations as price pressures continue to build.”

The rupee has been down 20 percent since the end of last year as dwindling foreign currency reserves paired with a widening current account deficit prompted successive devaluations by the SBP.

Consumer prices increased 5.1 percent year-on-year in September. Although this was a slower rate of growth compared with August, when prices rose 5.8 percent, the headline rate of inflation is still at a 48-month high. At the same time, the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, has recorded year-on-year increases in excess of seven percent in June, July and August.

EIU said rising global oil prices-specifically dated Brent blend, which hovered at around $85/barrel in early October, “is a major driver of ongoing inflationary pressures in the economy, as fuel comprises more than a quarter of Pakistan’s imports”.

“In addition, a sustained weakening of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar since November 2017 is also contributing to the uptick in prices,” the EIU said.

“The increase in import taxes and duties on a number of items, announced by the government in September 2018, as well as an increase in gas tariffs, will also feed into this trend.”