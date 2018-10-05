Ministry asks provinces to nominate NFC’s non-official members

ISLAMABAD: Finance ministry on Thursday asked the provincial governments to immediately nominate non-official members for the parleys that would decide the fate of much-delayed ninth national finance commission (NFC) award, prerequisite to determine fresh tax resource division nationwide.

Provinces are yet to nominate non-official members for the reconstitution of 9th NFC even after almost two months of the formation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The reconstitution of NFC will pave the way for parleys to evolve consensus on resources distribution formula under the federal divisible pool among the centre and four provinces.

The finance ministry called upon provincial governments to reconfirm their nominations of non-statutory members for the NFC “as early as possible”.

Earlier, Finance Minister Asad Umar addressed letters to the provincial chief ministers on September 3, asking them to either re-confirm the nominations made by the previous governments or make fresh nominations so that the process for reconstitution of 9th NFC could be completed.

The ministry of finance now reminded the provincial finance secretaries to make the requisite nominations, as so far none of the provincial governments shared the names of their respective non-statutory members.

The 9th NFC was constituted in April 2015 and held its first meeting later, but it couldn’t reach consensus.

Since new governments are in place both at federal and provincial levels after general elections 2018, re-confirmation of the non-statutory members from the provinces is necessary.

An official summary will be presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval after receiving nominations for official and non-official members of the NFC from the provinces. Under the Constitution, the President is to grant formal assent for the reconstitution of the 9th NFC.

Formal deliberations would then take place to develop a consensus-based solution to the distribution of resources falling into the federal divisible pool (FDP) between the federal government and provincial administrations. The PTI-led government would have to resolve thorny issues related to the horizontal and vertical distribution of resources into the FDP.

The caretaker government recommended to the senate significant cuts in the share of the provinces. Senior senators, notably Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani and members from Balochistan, termed any such proposal as a violation of the constitution and antithesis to the spirit of the NFC award.

The NFC is required to be set up at intervals not exceeding five years under clause 1 of Article 160 of the constitution.

The federal and provincial finance ministers are the statutory members of the NFC. It is also customary to include one non-statutory member from each province.

Both the 9th and 8th NFC, which was constituted in 2010, remained nonfunctional and the 7th NFC award is still operative as consensus on the new award couldn’t be reached.

In the FY2019 budget, the federal government estimated that the provinces would receive Rs2.590 trillion from federal revenue and straight transfers, reflecting a 11.8 percent increase over the revised budgetary estimates of Rs2.23 trillion for the previous fiscal year. Punjab is to get Rs1.28 trillion, Sindh would receive Rs648 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would gain Rs426.605 billion, including one percent to compensate for war on terror, and Balochistan would be allocated with Rs233 billion.

Under the 7th NFC award, the provinces agreed that shares of the FDP would be calculated according to a formula under which population size determines 82 percent of the allocation.

Another 10.3 percent would be determined by the incidence of poverty and backwardness, 5 percent on revenue collection and generation, and 2.7 percent on inverse population density.