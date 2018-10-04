Afridi urged to probe corruption

ISLAMABAD: Residents of Soan Gardens Cooperative Housing Society have appealed to State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi to investigate the corruption in the society, and recover and give back the looted money to Phase II victims.

In a press release issued by the Society President, Ilays Khan special audit report revealed that former president and his management committee was involved in Rs2.46 billion corruption during their three-year tenure, adding the audit report is present in the office of chief commissioner Islamabad for further action.

He said new management committee wants to take each step according to law. The CDA and district administration had declared it illegal but the former president of society launched Phase 2 extension and collected billions of rupees from the people who were never given plots or their money back.

The victims are troubled and demand their money back, Ilyas Khan said. He demanded that the state minister for interior order a transparent investigation into the scam and the victims were paid back their money.