Thu October 04, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
October 4, 2018

Only Pakistan, China are CPEC strategic partners: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar on Wednesday said in categorical terms in the Senate that Pakistan and China are the sole strategic partners in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, putting at rest speculations about Saudi Arabia, having been made its third strategic partner.

The minister explained that CPEC was a bilateral project between Islamabad and Beijing and both countries would set its strategic direction, dispelling the impression that a third country was being a strategic partner. He dispelled the impression that a third country is being made a strategic partner.

In his winding up speech in the House on the mini-budget debate, the minister maintained that Chinese foreign minister during his recent visit to Pakistan had said that any country interested in making investment in an individual project (s) under CPEC would be welcomed.

“After discussion with Chinese foreign minister we took the initiative during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia, as Saudis also showed interest to make investment in individual projects under CPEC,” he explained.

Soon after the prime minister returned home, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had told a media conference that Saudi Arabia would be the ‘third strategic’ partner in CPEC project. However, a day earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar denied it in unequivocal terms, saying Saudi Arabia was not the strategic partner in the multi-billion initiative.

Responding to questions by PPP’s Mian Raza Rabbani who drew the attention of the minister towards the issue, Finance Minister said that he fully endorsed the statement of the Planning and Development Minister, as he was the relevant minister.

About the mini-budget, he said that the previous government used to call CPEC a game-changer but it didn’t bother to share the details of this project with Parliament for over two years. He said, “PTI government will not sign any secret agreement. We and other opposition parties kept asking for the details about CPEC project for about two and half years, but no province was told even anything about CPEC projects except Punjab,” he pointed out.

Speaking about the mini-budget, he said the recommendations made by the Senate that non-filers should not be allowed to purchase property were incorporated in the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018 with some amendments.

As per the amendments, he said, the expatriate Pakistanis who send remittances through legal means would be allowed to acquire property and vehicles in the country. He said that people purchasing vehicles up to 200-CC would also be exempted from this restriction.

“Fine would be imposed if someone acquires property or vehicle despite being non-filer. I would also like to clarify that an overseas Pakistani who stays in the country for 182 days, will also have to file his tax returns,” he added.

