SC stops Korang, Banigala encroachment operation for fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to stop operation against encroachments in the surroundings of Korang Nullah and Banigala and directed the area people to vacate the land within a fortnight.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the plea moved by residents of surrounding areas of Nulla Korang.

The applicants pleaded to the apex court to stop the operation undertaken by the authorities against their property on the SC’s directives as they themselves were ready to vacate the land voluntarily.

They sought three-month time for the purpose.

However, the court rejected their plea for three months and directed them to vacate the occupied land within a fortnight.

On the previous hearing, the apex court had directed the authorities to demolish illegal constructions in the surrounding areas of Korang Nullah and Banigala, following the recommendations of Survey of Pakistan.

The CJP had observed that although the court was ordering to demolish the illegal constructions and encroachments, yet it was the government’s responsibility to regulate the area after receiving fine from the residents.