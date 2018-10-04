ICJ orders US to lift sanctions on Iran

THE HAGUE: The UN’s top court ordered the United States on Wednesday to lift sanctions on humanitarian goods on Iran in a stunning rebuke to US President Donald Trump.

Tehran hailed its “victory” after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that sanctions reimposed after Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal put Iranian lives at risk.

The US said the case was “meritless” and only involved a few sanctions, although the decision is still likely to rile Trump.

It remains unclear whether the judgment will be anything more than symbolic because both Washington and Tehran have ignored ICJ decisions in the past.

The judges at the court in The Hague ruled unanimously that the sanctions on some goods breached a 1955 “Treaty of Amity” between Iran and the US that predates Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

They said Washington “shall remove by means of its choosing any impediments arising from the measures announced on May 8 to the free exportation to Iran of medicines and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities” as well as airplane parts and services, chief judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said.

The court said sanctions on goods “required for humanitarian needs... may have a serious detrimental impact on the health and lives of individuals on the territory of Iran.” US sanctions also had the “potential to endanger civil aviation safety in Iran.”