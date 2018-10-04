Vehicle registration authorities to be penalised

ISLAMABAD: The government has slapped penalty to penalise the motor vehicles registration authorities, property registration authorities and vehicles booking companies where they book/register or sell vehicles/properties to non-filers of income tax returns.

The government has approved amendment to Section 182 (Offences and penalties) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, through amended Finance Bill, 2018, in Parliament on Wednesday. Now the president will grant assent to make it as act of Parliament.

In the amended Finance Bill, 2018, three per cent of the value of motor vehicle/property would be paid as penalty by person who would register or accept application or process application of non-filer of income tax return.

Industrialist who would accept/process application of non-filer for purchase of locally manufactured motor vehicle would be subjected to 5 per cent of value of the motor vehicle, as penalty.

Under Section 182 (Offences and penalties) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, any person who commits any offence shall be liable to specified penalties.