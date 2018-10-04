Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan facing $10 to $12b financing gap: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The visiting IMF team has assessed that Pakistan is facing a financing gap of $10 to $12 billion after taking into account all projections of dollar inflows during the current fiscal year 2018-19, The News has learnt.

The IMF estimated that the rising twin deficits— including the budget deficit and current account deficit—- would continue haunting the economy of Pakistan over short to medium term.

Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar confirmed to The News on Wednesday night that he would be attending the upcoming annual meeting of the IMF/World Bank, scheduled to meet in Bali, Indonesia from October 8 to 14, 2018. However, the sources said that the government had not yet formally taken decision to approach the IMF but there are strong indications that the government may have to take crucial decision on this front within the ongoing month.

“Without taking remedial measures on internal and external fronts, Pakistan’s economy will have to face boom bust whereby the GDP growth will be slowed down and inflationary pressures will rise,” the sources quoted the IMF team as saying during the final phase of ongoing talks.

However, Pakistani authorities have estimated that the external financing requirement could be reduced to $8 to $10 billion by taking more remedial measures on external front of the economy.

The government claims that the tightening of monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies have started paying dividends and more corrective measures could be taken to ease out pressures on balance of payment front in weeks ahead. Pakistan and the visiting staff team of IMF entered into final round of parleys here on Wednesday whereby assessment of number crunching on macroeconomic front will be done.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996