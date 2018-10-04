Thu October 04, 2018
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood's statement

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz's sentences issued

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

In conversation with PTV's yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
October 4, 2018

Criminal justice system to be reformed: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that criminal justice system to be reformed ensuring easy access to speedy justice to the citizens.

He said that reforming justice system is the centre of PTI government agenda and it is committed to put in place a mechanism that facilitates the citizens as well as the judiciary in speedy dispensation of justice.

He said this while chairing a briefing on Ministry of Law and Justice here at Prime Minister’s Chamber in the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser to PM Shahzad Arbab Khan, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor, Parliamentary Secretary Ms Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Secretary Law and senior officials attended the briefing where legal system and relevant subjects came under discussion thoroughly.

Minister for Law Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem made a detailed presentation on civil litigation reforms identifying various procedural and legal lacunas in the existing justice system which caused inordinate delay in provision of justice to the people. He also identified various steps including the need for establishment of an evidence commission, streamlining the Alternate Dispute Resolution and Arbitration system through legal framework and various amendments that need to be undertaken in various laws such as Anti-Terrorism Act, NAB law, pre-emption laws, rent laws and others to ensure that the laws and legal procedures are not misused to obstruct justice and serve to facilitate the common citizens.

The law minister also briefed the prime minister about criminal laws and highlighted the need for employment of technological solution for better investigation and prosecution in criminal cases. The law minister assured the prime minister that a comprehensive reform package carrying the future plan of action with delineated timelines would be finalised within the first 100 days of the present government as per the promise made by the prime minister to the nation.

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players' list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi's 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

