Proposal seeking oil from S Arabia on deferred payment dropped

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dropped its earlier proposal of requesting Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for oil facility on deferred payment, but plans to increase import of oil from it, as the demand for energy is increasing with the passage of time.

Earlier there was an idea to ask Saudi Arabia for oil supply on deferred payment but now it has been decided not to go for the option, said Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan while talking to the media after meeting with the visiting Saudi delegation.

Reminding him his Wednesday’s comments regarding asking Saudi oil on five-year deferred payment, Sarwar said, “it was our idea but on the second thought we have decided not to talk on the issue.”

Earlier, in the meeting Pakistan and Saudi Arabia principally agreed to set up an oil refinery in Gwadar and Saudi delegation has requested for land acquisition in Gwadar for the purpose.

It was very good meeting and a good opening as they are serious in doing work. “They want work and work only,” he added. They have visited Gwadar and they are interested in the oil refinery there.

Principally we were agreed on MoU as an understanding has been developed regarding setting up oil refinery in Gwadar. The MoU in this regard will be place today (Thursday) before the federal cabinet for approval and after cabinet nods a Saudi minister is expected to visit Pakistan and will sign the deal, he said. When asked when Saudi minister is expected to visit he said, “May be last week of October but it has not yet been finalised.”

When asked about the date of setting up the refinery, the minister said terms regarding capacity, investment, exact location and other modalities have yet to be decided but we have principally agreed on the project.

The issue of import of crude oil was also discussed with the delegation. “We are the main importer of crude oil and importing worth $2 billion annually from them. We want to increase import and have discussed it in the meeting,” the minister said. “We have also discussed South North Gas Pipeline project with them,” the minister added.