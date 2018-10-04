Opposition parties decide to join hands

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the National assembly moved to forge unity among themselves to give strong opposition to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inside and outside the Parliament.

The opposition parties decided to convene a meeting of all the opposition parties to form a joint stance in Parliament to give tough time to PTI government and contest the by-elections with making seat-to-seat adjustments.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday held a meeting with senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to explore the possibilities to come with a combined opposition in the National Assembly to take a joint stance on the national issues in Parliament.

Later, in the evening, the PPP and PML-N leaders held a meeting and decided to make seat-to-seat adjustment in the by-elections and to take a joint stance in Parliament as a combined opposition to give tough time to PTI government and reached an agreement to support the joint candidate as under the understanding between both the parties, the PML-N would support the PPP candidates in Karachi and Sindh while the PPP would support the PML-N candidates in the Punjab.

It was decided that there would be no compromise on the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PPP delegation was comprised of Syed Khursheed Shah, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PPP Central Punjab head Qamar Zaman Kaira while the PML-N delegation was comprised of ex-speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz sadiq, Rana Sanullah and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

During the Shahbaz-Fazl meeting, the issue of joint candidate in the by-elections with seat-to-seat adjustments, the issue of the chairmanship of the PAC with the proposal if the government denied it to the opposition, they would formulate a joint strategy of boycotting the standing committee of the National Assembly, parliamentary cooperation among the opposition parties in the National Assembly and joint stance in the parliamentary committee on allegations of the rigging in the general elections were come under discussion.