Pak-UK extradition treaty: Dar to be first drop of rain, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that under Pakistan and UK extradition treaty many people would be brought to the country and former finance minister would be the first drop of rain.

He said that new local government system is being finalised and as three points had been agreed upon and the mayor election would be carried out directly.

He expressed these views while talking to media outside the Parliament House.

Fawad charged that the Senate chairman had acted with partiality by not allowing him to put facts before the House. “The country can’t be run through chambers. I was asked to visit his chamber,” he maintained.

He called Mushahidullah a stigma on politics and alleged that people like him had defamed politicians and that was why people did not like them. “People have voted us for accountability of the corrupt and not for doing politics of compromises. We shall continue to expose such people and leave it to people to decide,” he asserted.

Fawad accused the PML-N senator of getting inducted his entire family in PIA and said, “I had talked about his two brothers in the National Assembly, whereas now there are six persons, whose names are before us now. Even he got jobs for his female family members in PIA”.

The minister said that he was sending the PIA report to NA and FIA for investigation.

He pointed out that the state owned institutions were facing loss of billions of rupees because of mismanagement on part of the previous governments and all these organisations were over staffed.

Fawad said the PIA faced a loss of Rs45 billion in 2017 and its total losses have swollen up to Rs356 billion, the losses of Pakistan Steel Mills are Rs200 billion, Pakistan Television is facing Rs109 billion losses, Radio Pakistan Rs5 billion and total losses of Pakistan Railways are Rs147 billions, he reiterated his earlier statement.

Earlier, the Senate witnessed noisy protests upon the arrival of Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and taking the floor, as PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan and others demanded of him to apologise for accusing him (Mushahidullah) of giving out-of-turn promotions to his brothers in the PIA.

The minister wanted to speak in the House while Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said they were informed that he would first apologise for what he said on the floor of the National Assembly. He tendered an apology but not without saying, “why should I apologise. Should not I call a dacoit a dacoit. Already people criticised me why to apologise to those, who had looted the national wealth”.

Talking to journalists, later, he charged that Mushahidullah’s brothers Rashidullah, Sajidullah and Mujahidullah were inducted in PIA and afterwards two of them given promotions and posted at important positions abroad. He alleged the PML-N senator, who could not be elected as councilor became senator after carrying luggage of Nawaz Sharif and began speaking against the army.

Rumpus started in the House when the minister rose to explain his remarks against PML-N senator, but Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani pressed the minister to wrap up things by extending an apology to the enraged Mushahidullah without going into more details.

After the chair insisted that the minister must tender an apology, the situation aggravated, as the opposition senators demanded that the minister must not say anything else except apologising, which the minister rejected straightaway.