Pakpattan DPO removal: CM office was calling the shots, not Kaleem Imam

ISLAMABAD: It was Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s office which was calling the shots and not the former inspector general of police Kaleem Imam who acted as a rubber stamp to remove ex-district police officer (DPO) Pakpattan Rizwan Umar Gondal after the former refused to go on the dera of Khawar Maneka, ex-husband of the first lady, concludes the inquiry report conducted by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) national coordinator.

Moreover, one Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, friend of Maneka family, had hurled threats at the DPO saying “All will suffer” if the DPO does not visit Maneka’s dera, the report mentions. Rizwan Gondal was removed unceremoniously in the wee hours on August 27 after Maneka family had complained that they had been stopped twice at police pickets in Pakpattan and that the DPO should visit their dera to apologise. The inquiry report conducted by Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak, National Coordinator Nacta, contains the statements of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, his chief security officer, personal staff officer, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, ex-IG Punjab, DIG, RPO and concerned DPO.

The report says that Ahsan Jameel had asked the DPO that he had been sent message through common friends but he had not complied with, to which the DPO responded that if it meant going to dera to apologise, then DPO’s don’t go to deras. Secondly, Ahsan Jameel had also uttered that it was being condoned this time but if such things happen next time “all will suffer”.

In order to dig out the truth, it is essential to analyse the facts that have surfaced during the course of inquiry and cross examination.

The report has mentioned that the DPO Pakpattan supported his earlier contention that these remarks were uttered. Moreover, during the cross examination, the DPO also revealed that the common friends that were being referred to, include Col Tariq and DIG Azeem Arshad (who is posted abroad). Ahsan Jameel also admitted the names of these persons. The DPO further stated that DIG Azeem Arshad made a WhatsApp call and told him to “resolve the issue by visiting the place of Manekas, to which he objected and later on through a WhatsApp message Azeem proposed to send some seasoned DSP at their place to resolve the issue. The call and message have been verified and message reads, “Rizwan Sahib, I have spoken to my friend at length. I think if you send a wise DSP to their place who makes them understand the situation and different dynamics, the matter will be resolved.” Hence, the contention of DPO is correct and it also clarifies the meaning of implied reconciliation, which clearly meant visiting the dera of the Maneka family. Moreover, the RPO, who is the star witness, has also verified (in cross examination) the content of first statement.

“The call data of late night call on 26-08-18 between officers confirms that PSO to CM talked to IGP, at his residence number at 11:50pm and then from IG house a call was made to DIG HQ at 11:52pm. Then calls between ex-DPO Pakpattan DIG HQ, and RPO are also established.