Non-filers restricted from buying property, heavy cars

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced restrictions on purchase of property and vehicles by non-filers with exemptions for overseas Pakistanis, acquisition of property through inheritance and purchasing vehicles with engine capacity less than 200 CC.

Winding up debate on supplementary budget which was passed by the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the government has decided to withdraw relaxation given to non-filers to purchase property and vehicles as announced in his budget speech earlier.

The Minister said that fine would be imposed if a property or vehicle is purchased by a person being non-filer in violation of Clause 4 (a) and 4 (b) of section 227C.

The House while passing the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, 2018 accepted amendments moved by the Finance Minister and rejected opposition’s amendments. The revised Finance Bill was passed by 158 to 120 votes.

The finance bill was put to voting on demand of the opposition which observed that voice of ‘No’ was louder than ‘Yes’.

According to an amendment in Clause 3 of the Finance Supplementary Bill, the government decided to reduce regulatory duty from 30% to 10% on imports thereof and local supplies of such imported LPG.

According to an insertion in Clause 4 of the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill, where any manufacturer of a motor vehicle accepts or processes any application for booking or purchase of locally manufactures from a non-filer, a fine of 5% of the value of vehicle would be paid by such person. However, in case of imported vehicle, the fine would be 3% of total value of the vehicle.

In case of immovable property, the non-filer would have to pay penalty of 3% of value of the property to the authority responsible for registering, recording or attesting the transfer of such property.

The Finance Minister while winding up debate on the supplementary budget opposed amendments from the opposition members and recommendations received from the Senate that the supplementary budget should not have retrospective effect from July 01, 2018. “The Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill has retrospective effect as the fiscal year starts from July 01,” he said.

Asad Umar told the House adding that the government had already decided to go after non-filers and in this connection, a campaign had been started from Tuesday with notices to 169 big non-filers adding the number would reach to thousands in coming days.

The Minister appealed to the non-filers to start filing tax returns as date for this purpose had been extended. He said the Prime Minister had already promised that tax received from tax payers would be spent on people.

“If still you are not ready to pay taxes, the incumbent government was not so weak as it cannot get the money recovered from you,” the Finance Minister warned the non-filers. He said as far bank accounts information was concerned, the banks have been directed to furnish information about withholding tax which they had collected from transactions.

The Minister while talking about Rs6 to Rs7 billion subsidy on fertilizers said the subsidy would be given in case of import of urea and for plants being run on LNG.

About attitude of opposition in the National Assembly, the minister those who have been critical of PTI Government’s commitment to run the country on pattern on state of Madina, should remember that there was justice in that state and even the Caliph were accountable to masses.

According to amendments in the Finance Supplementary (Amendment) bill, 2018 presented earlier by the Finance Minister, motorcycles having engine capacity of less than 200 cc, motorcycle rickshaw, auricular tractor or any other motor vehicle having engine capacity less than 200 cc, a legal heir acquiring property in heritance and persons holding a national identity card for overseas Pakistanis would be exempted from restriction imposed on non-filers.

However, the overseas Pakistani would have to produce a certificate from scheduled bank for receipt of foreign exchange remitted from outside Pakistan through normal banking channels during a period of sixty days prior to date of registering or transferring a property or date of booking or purchase of motor vehicle.

Taking exception to criticism of the opposition members, the Finance Minister questioned as to why they (opposition) criticise the PTI government for not fulfilling promises in 40 days. “They are criticising us for not delivering in 40 days but why they could not do the same in 40 years,” he said.