Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Top Story

SK
Sohail Khan
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakpattan DPO transfer case: Pressure was exerted from CM office, SC told

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that pressure was directly exerted from the office of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for transfer of former district police officer (DPO) Pakpattan Rizwan Gondal.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Coordinator Khaliq Dad Lak submitted an inquiry report in the Supreme Court in the matter relating to transfer of Rizwan Gondal.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had assigned the task to Khaliq Dad Lak to conduct fresh inquiry to ascertain if there was political interference in the DPO’s transfer.

Earlier, the chief justice had rejected the investigation conducted by former IGP Punjab Kaleem Imam over the matter.

As per Khalid Dad’s fresh inquiry report, political pressure was exerted from CM Buzdar’s office in the transfer of ex-DPO Pakpattan, while ex-IGP Kaleem Imam simply “rubber-stamped” the order.

“Orders of transferring ex-DPO Pakpattan at an odd time on 27-08-2018 flowed from CM office and ex-IGP only acted as a ‘rubber stamp’,” the inquiry report concluded.

After the inquiry report was submitted, the court directed that the fresh report be given to the chief minister and ex-IGP. The court directed them to submit replies within three days.

The fresh inquiry report found that Ahsan Iqbal Jameel Gujjar – a family friend of Khawar Maneka, the first lady’s former husband – was threatening in his conduct at the meeting with Gondal at the Chief Minister’s Office and said if a similar incident ever occurred again, it will be a problem for everyone.

Similarly, the report observed that the former Punjab IGP’s conduct created the impression that there was pressure to teach Gondal a lesson, otherwise he was behaving in a manner “more loyal than a king”.

Khawar Maneka, who was present in the court, claimed that events were misrepresented in the report. At this, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked him to submit his written reply in this regard.

The report noted that if the IGP had himself ordered an inquiry into the matter, whose report was finally received on August 30, 2018, then why he didn’t wait for the outcome of the inquiry and issued orders hastily prior to receipt of report on August 27, 2018 at 1:00am. It also point to the fact that pressure was from some other quarters.

The report further revealed that according to the IGP he transferred the DPO to ensure fair play so that he is able to exercise his influence.

“Even if we accept his contention then the common sense demands that inquiry order and transfer orders should have been issued simultaneously, which is not the case, as orders were issued on August 27 at 1:00am after delay of two days and this also raises eyebrows,” the report pointed out.

“In the wake of these circumstances, it can be safely concluded that the orders of transferring ex-DPO Pakpattan at an odd time on August 27, 2018 flowed from CM Office and the ex-IGP only acted as a rubber stamp,” Khaliq Dad concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996