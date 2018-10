Islamabad in control against Fata

ISLAMABAD: Ali Sarfraz (185) and Rizwan Ali (109 not out) hit tons as Islamabad wrested early initiative in the four-day Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Fata here at the Diamond Ground Wednesday.

Islamabad reached 342-2 at the draw of stumps on the opening day. The moment Ali got run out in the last over of the day, umpire called it a day.

Earlier, both Ali and Rizwan sent Fata bowlers on leather hunt during 308-run stand for the second wicket. Ali smashed 20 boundaries during his 225-ball stay at the wicket while Rizwan hit 11 boundaries in his 198-ball unbeaten knock.

Mohammad Naeed (18) fell when scored reached 34 early morning. Pacer Mohammad Talha was the only wicket-taking bowler on the opening day.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 342-2 in 89.1 overs (Ali Sarfraz 185, Rizwan Ali 100 not out) vs Fata Region.

At UBL Sports Complex Ground No 1, Karachi: Karachi Whites 365-5 in 86 overs (Khurram Manzoor 197, Shehzar Muhammad 95; Syed Touseeq Shah 3-90, Muhammad Nawaz 2-86) vs Rawalpindi.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Peshawar 295 all out in 77.2 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 89, Sahibzada Farhan 75, Musaddiq Ahmed 62; Waqas Ahmed 4-77, Muhammad Irfan 3-68, Bilal Anwar 2-62). Lahore Whites 11-0 in 2.5 overs.

At Iqbal Cricket Stadium, Faisalabad: SNGPL 265 all out in 85.4 overs (Adnan Akmal 51, Hussain Talat 48, Asif Ali 46; Atif Jabbar 3-53, Ghulam Mudassar 3-76, Kamran Ghulam 3-35). NBP 3-0 in 1 over.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: KRL 235 all out in 67.5 overs (Muhammad Mohsin 103 not out, Gulraiz Sadaf 32; Ramiz Aziz 2-13, Abbas Afridi 2-33, Abdul Rehman 2-39, Junaid Khan 2-61, Umer Gul 2-70). HBL 50-1 in 12 overs (Sajjad Ali 20).

At Pindi Stadium, Rawal-pindi: ZTBL 216 all out in 64 overs (Saadullah Ghauri 88, Raza Ali Dar 45; Muhammad Asif 5-56, Sadaf Mehdi 2-29) vs Wapda 27-2 in 9 overs.

At Multan Cricket Stadium: Lahore Blues 243-7 in 90 overs (Rizwan Hussain 97, Irfan Haider 52; Muhamamd Ali Khan 2-52, Ali Usman 2-56) vs Multan.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: SSGCL 334-7 in 89 overs (Adil Amin 84, Asif Zakir 78, Maqbool Ahmed 52 not out; Azharullah 5-71, Tabish Khan 2-77) vs PTV.