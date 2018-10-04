Probe justifies Naveed’s removal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) inquiry committee headed by Zahir Shah in his report Wednesday justified Naveed Alam’s removal and at the same time called for thorough investigations on his allegations against some of the federation’s officials, who allegedly have acted against the given constitutional mandate.

‘The News’ which is in possession of the report signed by all three members, it was recommended that the decision taken by PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar to remove Naveed from the post of Director (Development) was according to the constitution.

Since the PHF president is all powerful according to the federation constitution, he has the authority to remove any official.

“The PHF president has exercised his power of simply terminating Naveed Alam as being the competent authority of Pakistan Hockey Federation.”

The report further stated that Naveed failed to submit his written reply against the show cause notice within the stipulated time i.e. till 07-09-2018 to the secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation. During the course of inquiry Naveed raised certain issues. Which were irrelevant and contrary to the charges framed in the show cause notice.

“In view of the above, Mr. Naveed Alam blatantly violated the PHF clauses 10.5 & 26.2,” the report says.

In its recommendations, the inquiry committee says that Naveed has also given an elaborate written statement, which also needs to be probed thoroughly.

Naveed who submitted report with the committee a few days back stated in his point No 8: “It is investigable that what criteria were set to approve and followed while processing visas of non-playing members traveled abroad recently. A proper inquiry is required to reach the facts,” Naveed said.

It is believed that Naveed during his appearance also submitted with the inquiry committee some names, who were issued visas. Naveed alleged that these individuals had no right to get federation’s backing to get visas.

The committee thus recommended there is a need for proper investigation into these allegations.

The committee, however, stressed the need to give all the posts falling within the federation a legal cover.

“Naveed was appointed as Director (Domestic and Development) with certain assigned duties. Such posts and other paid employments should properly be approved by the Congress dully recommended by the Executive Board. All salary perks and privileges of all the paid employees should be recommended by the Executive Board and approved by the PHF Congress.”

There is a dire need of check and balance in the PHF as during last three years the officials have been hired without the prior recommendations or approval of the Executive Board.

This correspondent is privy to the fact that in 1994 when Pakistan hosted Champions Trophy in Lahore, the PHF had only three employees who used to run the federation’s offices.

Even then the Champions Trophy 1994 turned out to be a real success. Pakistan not only won the Trophy, on administrative front the federation also got required results.

Even now the federation needs to be run professionally so that the best results could be achieved.