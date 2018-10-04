Pakistan girls dismiss Bangladesh for just 30

DHAKA: Pakistan won by a handsome 58 runs on the DLS Method despite being restricted to 88-5 by Bangladesh in the second Women’s Twenty20 International on Wednesday.

Anam Amin, the left-arm spinner, returned a brilliant 3-0 in just three overs — a performance that won her the Player of the Match award — while all of Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, and Nida Dar claimed two wickets apiece to bundle Bangladesh out for 30 in 12.5 overs of the 14-overs-a-side affair.

Victory in Cox’s Bazar gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, after the first T20I on Tuesday was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan were asked to bat — toss was delayed by wet outfield — and were in trouble early on when they lost Ayesha Zafar (7) in just the second over.

However, Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan, the captain, added 41 runs together for the second wicket to power the innings.

The captain was the aggressor, scoring an 18-ball 25 — a knock comprising two fours and a six — before chipping one back to Lata Mondal, the medium pacer. However, her dismissal triggered a slide for Pakistan.

Nahida fell two overs later for a run-a-ball 18, while Dar (7) and Muneeba Ali (10) failed to dig in and arrest the slide.

Aliya Riaz (10 not out) and Sana Mir (7 not out) eventually came together for the sixth wicket, and their unbroken 18-run stand helped Pakistan to set Bangladesh 89.

That total was never under threat. None of the Bangladesh batters reached double figures, and there was a wicket in almost every over.

Ayasha Rahman (1) was the first to fall in the sixth delivery of the innings, and when Shamima Sultana (2) followed suit in the next over, Bangladesh were 3-2.

Fargana Hoque (2) and Nigar Sultana (6) attempted to dig in, each facing 11 deliveries, but they were dismissed within two balls of each other after five overs.

From 13-3, Bangladesh crumbled to 20-7 within four overs, and Bangladesh were soon put out of their misery in the 13th over when Rumana Ahmed, who had scored a 12-ball 9, became the last batter to fall.

The third and fourth T20Is will be played at the same venue on Friday and Saturday.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 88-5 in 14 over (Javeria Khan 25, Nahida Khan 18, Muneeba 10, Aliya Riaz 10 not out; Nahida Akter 2-19, Lata Mondal 1-13, Jahanara Alam 1-19). Bangladesh 30 all out in 12.5 overs (Rumana Ahmed 9; Anam Amin 3-0, Nida Dar 2-4, Nashra Sandhu 2-7, Aiman Anwar 2-13, Sana Mir 1-5). Result: Pakistan won by 58 runs. Player of the Match: Anam Amin (Pakistan).