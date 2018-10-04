Wife of ex-Malaysian PM arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia´s former prime minister, was arrested Wednesday by the country´s anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal.
"Rosmah has been arrested," her lawyer K Kumaraendran told AFP after she was questioned at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Her husband Najib Razak has been hit with a string of charges including corruption and money laundering.
