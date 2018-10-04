French interior minister quits

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron was left scrambling to fill another key cabinet post Wednesday after Interior Minister Gerard Collomb resigned, the third minister to step down in two months.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe took temporary control of the top portfolio while Macron began searching for a replacement for 71-year-old Collomb, previously one of the president´s most loyal allies.

The departure of Collomb, nicknamed "France´s top cop" because his ministry is in charge of security and immigration, has thrown the government into flux.