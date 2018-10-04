Yemen rebels free sons of ex-president Saleh

SANAA: Yemen's Huthi rebels on Wednesday announced they had released two of slain ex-president Ali Abdallah Saleh´s sons, 10 months after they were captured following their father's murder.

Salah and Medyen Saleh were pardoned by Mehdi Mushat, head of the rebels' supreme political council, and subsequently released, the rebel-run Saba news agency said. It did not give further details.

Multiple political sources close to the late president said neighbouring Oman, which has remained neutral in the Yemen war, played a major role in brokering their release, which came on condition the two stepped down from Yemeni politics. Ali Abdullah Saleh´s party, the General People's Congress, has lost its power in the war between the Iran-backed Huthis and Saudi-led pro-government alliance, but continues to be a useful ally for Yemeni politicians seeking broader appeal.