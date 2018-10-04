Why Donald Trump doesn’t like alcohol

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump made a fleeting joke about not drinking alcohol at a press conference the other day, News. Com reported.

On the back of an FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh, the President was asked whether he had concerns about the Supreme Court nominee if he lied about his drinking habits in testimony.

“I’m not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life. It’s one of my only good traits,” he responded.

“I never had a glass of alcohol. I never had alcohol, for whatever reason,” he added. “Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be. I would be the world’s worst. I never drank, OK?”

Mr Trump’s delivery was lighthearted and drew laughter from the audience. But there’s actually a tragic backstory behind why the President doesn’t drink.

Last year, Mr Trump gave an emotional speech declaring the opioid crisis in the United States a public emergency — and revealed that his older brother Freddy had suffered from alcoholism.