Second referendum to be ‘politicians’ vote’: UK PM

BIRMINGHAM, Britain: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a second Brexit referendum, saying the second referendum would be a “politicians’ vote.”

“Politicians telling people they got it wrong the first time and should try again.. think for a moment what it would do to faith in our democracy,” she said, referring to the “latest plan of holding a second referendum” which was called “People’s Vote.” “There are plenty of prominent people in British politics who want to stop Brexit in its tracks,” she warned.

May defended the Brexit plan proposed by her but rejected by the European Union, saying it is for a free trade deal that provides for frictionless trade in goods.“It would protect hundreds of thousands of jobs in the just-in-time supply chains our manufacturing firms rely on,” the prime minister said.

Britain “isn’t afraid” to leave the EU with no deal, she said, adding that “resilience and ingenuity” of people will see Britain through.