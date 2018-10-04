Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

World

REUTERS
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Iran praises Europe for taking ‘big step’ to keep business with Tehran

LONDON: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised Europe on Wednesday for taking a "big step" toward maintaining business with Iran after the unilateral US withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposition of new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also told the BBC on Wednesday that support from Europe to preserve economic ties with the Islamic Republic in the face of US pressure was "better than expected".

In May, US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers which aims at stalling Tehran’s nuclear capabilities in return for lifting some sanctions, and ordered the re-imposition of US sanctions suspended under the deal.

European powers have been scrambling to salvage the accord. The European Union announced last week a so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under consideration to facilitate trade with Iran could be in place before November.

"To maintain financial and monetary relations in Iran, Europe has formed a special body... Europe has taken a big step," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Rouhani, a pragmatist who engineered the nuclear accord and a short-lived period of detente between Tehran and Washington, said the Trump administration was "extremely angry" with Europe´s decision. European diplomats have described the SPV proposal as a means to create a barter system, similar to one used by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, to exchange Iranian oil for European goods without money changing hands.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday that the EU´s proposed mechanism to pay Tehran the revenues from oil sales was not "an oil for food programme".

The UN Security Council started the Oil-for-Food Programme in 1996 to allow Iraq to sell enough crude to pay for food and other necessities for its population, which was suffering under strict UN sanctions imposed after the first Gulf War.

The World Court ordered the United States on Wednesday to ensure that sanctions against Iran do not impact humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996