Dynasties rule in present legislatures as before

ISLAMABAD: Bigger and smaller dynasties rule supreme in the present legislatures as before: More than 60 incumbent lawmakers belonging to major parliamentary parties or those having bright chances of victory in the October 14 by-polls are closely related.

Some of them are scions of political big shots, who failed to make it to the assemblies for different reasons.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leads in the hereditary politics as it has at least 24 such figures with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) trailing with 16 such personalities each, according to the data compiled by The News.

The spokesmen of these three parties have their own versions to offer with PPP leader Farhatullah Babar’s comments being exceptional.

Iftikhar Durrani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media, told The News that the PTI legislators related to each other don’t and can’t influence the decision making process in its core committee or other premier bodies. “None in these forums is other’s ‘man’. Tickets were awarded to them on the basis of popularity surveys in their constituencies, which were got conducted by the party.” Durrani said the ticket can’t be denied to a person, who is recommended in the public assessment to be in a position to win, for the mere fact that he is a close relative of a PTI leader.

Senior PML-N leader Pervez Rashid told this correspondent that his party doesn’t follow dynastic politics. “Our lawmakers have not been selected by the party head but have been elected by people. It is for voters to reject them. In dynastic politics you appoint or select your immediate relatives on key positions. People elect those who they think are good to represent them in the Parliament.”

Prominent PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said dynasties in politics are one of the shortcomings of political parties not only in Pakistan but also in the region.

“Dominance of relatives and family members is a feature not only of political parties but also of some other spheres of life and professions, which avoid notice. Sometime back there was an interesting study showing how members of a sacred profession were related to one another. Hopefully with the passage of time as societies advance and awareness grows and there is greater transparency, accountability and meritocracy in other walks of life the dynastic politics will also end. But this will take time. Let’s hope those riding on the crest of dynastic politics will either prove them worthy of the position or be swept away by people’s collective consciousness.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his son Zain are members of the National Assembly (MNA) from NA-156 and NA-157 Multan. His nephew Zahoor Hussain Qureshi is elected from neighbouring NA-152 Khanewal. Zain has been appointed as the parliamentary secretary for finance.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser’s younger brother Aqibullah Khan is contesting for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly seat PK-44 that he vacated.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak (NA-25) surpasses everyone in having a maximum number of his close relatives in the assemblies. His sister-in-law Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak is an MNA on a special seat while his son-in-law Dr Imran Khattak was elected from NA-26 Nowshera. His son Ibrahim Khattak and brother Liaquat Khattak are in the run for PK-61 and PK-64 Nowshera in the by-elections.

Faisal Gandapur, brother of MNA Ali Amin Gandapur, is fighting for PK-97 Dera Ismail Khan on the PTI ticket. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Farrukh Altaf (son of former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Altaf) are first cousins.

Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s son has been sponsored by the PTI in the scramble for NA-63 Rawalpindi, which was vacated by the father after having won two National Assembly seats.

Minister of State for Finance Hammad Azhar is the son of former Punjab Governor and ex-President of the PML-Q Mian Azhar, who is in the background for many years.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht is the brother of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar elected from NA-177 Rahim Yar Khan. Three Legharys from south Punjab – Muhammad Khan, Jaffar Khan and Mohsin – figure in national and Punjab assemblies.

Nasrullah Dareshak is the MNA from NA-194 Rajanpur while his son Punjab Minister Husnain Bahadar Dareshak is the member of the provincial assembly. The PML-N has its own share in the inherited politics. Its president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza are members of the assemblies. Khawaja Asif, his wife Musarrat and daughter Shaza Fatima, are the MNAs. The two ladies were elected on reserved seats.

Similarly, Pervez Malik and his son Ali Pervez were elected to the National Assembly from Lahore in July elections while his wife Ms Shaista was elected on the special seat.

Kiran Dar, elected an MNA on special seat, is the sister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly member Nasir Dar, who previously served as a member of the Punjab legislature.

Ibadullah Khan, brother of PML-N KP chapter president Amir Muqam, was elected from NA-10 Shangla. Amir Muqam faced defeat in the general elections.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, wife of former federal minister Danyal Aziz, won her husband’s National Assembly seat from Narowal after his disqualification by the Supreme Court on the contempt charge.

Zuhra Wadood Fatemi is the wife of the former special assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, who had to resign due to the DawnLeaks controversy. MNA Zaib Jaffar is the daughter of senior PML-N leader Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal.

Former Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and her mother Tahira Aurangzeb are the MPs, elected on reserved seats.

PML-N Senator Haroon Akhtar’s brother Hamayun Akhtar is in the run for NA-131 Lahore on the PTI ticket.

The PPP doesn’t lag behind in the dynastic politics. Five members of its leading family are members of the national or Sindh assemblies. They include former President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal and Munawar Ali Talpur, who made it to the National Assembly, while Dr Azra and Faryal Talpur are members of the Sindh legislature.

Hina Rabbani Khar was elected on a special seat while her brother Raza Rabbani Khar won NA-183 Muzaffargarh on the PPP ticket.

Three Sheerazis – Riaz, Shah Hussain and Ayaz Ali – are members of the national and Sindh assemblies from Thatta and Sajawal and represent the PPP.

Two Magsi brothers – Amir Khan and Nadir Khan – are members of the national and Sindh assemblies from Kambar-Shahdadkot. MNA Nauman Aslam is the son of former federal minister Islamuddin Sheikh.

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah and his daughter Nafeesa Shah are elected to the national and Sindh assemblies.

Two Jilanis – Fazal Ali Shah and Javed Ali Shah – are members of the federal assembly from NA-209 and NA-210 Khairpur.

The top leaders of some smaller parties have also got their close relatives inducted in the assemblies. Jamiate Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was routed in the July elections. His son Asad Mehmood won NA-37 Tank while his brother Ataur Rehman is a senator.

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, now speaker of the Punjab Assembly, and his nephew Hussain Elahi, son of his cousin Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, were elected to the national and provincial assemblies on July 25. Party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son Salik Hussain is contesting for the by-election to NA-65 Chakwal. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid’s nephew Shafiq is vying for NA-60 Rawalpindi.