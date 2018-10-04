Pakistan facing $10 to $12b financing gap: IMF

ISLAMABAD: The visiting IMF team has assessed that Pakistan is facing a financing gap of $10 to $12 billion after taking into account all projections of dollar inflows during the current fiscal year 2018-19, The News has learnt.

The IMF estimated that the rising twin deficits— including the budget deficit and current account deficit—- would continue haunting the economy of Pakistan over short to medium term. Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar confirmed to The News on Wednesday night that he would be attending the upcoming annual meeting of the IMF/World Bank, scheduled to meet in Bali, Indonesia from October 8 to 14, 2018. However, the sources said that the government had not yet formally taken decision to approach the IMF but there are strong indications that the government may have to take crucial decision on this front within the ongoing month.

“Without taking remedial measures on internal and external fronts, Pakistan’s economy will have to face boom bust whereby the GDP growth will be slowed down and inflationary pressures will rise,” the sources quoted the IMF team as saying during the final phase of ongoing talks. However, Pakistani authorities have estimated that the external financing requirement could be reduced to $8 to $10 billion by taking more remedial measures on external front of the economy. The government claims that the tightening of monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies have started paying dividends and more corrective measures could be taken to ease out pressures on balance of payment front in weeks ahead.

Pakistan and the visiting staff team of IMF entered into final round of parleys here on Wednesday whereby assessment of number crunching on macroeconomic front will be done. The IMF team will make its own assessment and initial staff report as outcome of ongoing talks will be shared with Pakistani authorities.

“The IMF staff team has assessed that the financial requirement will be standing at around $10 to $12 billion for Pakistan,” said the official sources while talking to The News here on Wednesday. The IMF team has estimated that the pressures of twin deficit was going to persist for Pakistan during the current fiscal year as the Fund team estimated that the budget deficit might cross 6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) against officially envisaged target to curtail it at 5.1 percent of GDP.