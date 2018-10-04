PML-N regaining grip in Punjab

LAHORE: The result of the Senate by-poll shows that the PMLN seemed to have finally gotten its act together in the Punjab Assembly after a rather worrisome period.

The PML-N had failed to get all of its party and allies votes the secret ballot polls in the Punjab Assembly so far. Critics were not only suspecting party disintegration but the rumours of a forward bloc were hot in the political circles.

The PML-N’s official strength in the Punjab Assembly on the eve of the Senate by-Poll was 159; however, party candidate Khawaja Ahmed Hassan ended up bagging 169 votes, three more than the party strength. While it was most likely that the additional three votes were that of independently elected MPAs like Jugnu Mohsin and Ahmed Ali Aulakh, the fact that the PML-N finally exhibited discipline in voting 100 per cent along party lines is a significant indicator, especially keeping in context the statements of Rana Mashhood regarding a changing trend in Punjab. While others believe that power-brokering and posturing by PML-N through their members had a role to play in this regard, veteran political analyst Dr Hassan Askari, weighing in on the development, said it would be premature to credit Mashhood’s remarks as the motivation for this voting behaviour.

He said the result in favour of PTI was expected and by the 181 votes they got, it could be safely concluded that their original numbers were intact. He, however, was of the view that the PML-N WAS a political force in Punjab and although they hit a weak patch, it seemed that they would be gaining their strength back over time.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, ”When you replace Shahbaz Sharif with Usman Buzdar and claim a ‘change’, this is how every sane person would react and these ‘exit-polls’ are a representation of just a few members reacting to how PTI government chose to appoint the leadership of the largest province, Punjab.”

“Imran Khan had been chanting slogans of locking down Punjab. He is actually locking down the progress of Punjab and today the representatives of the people had expressed their concern and dissent trough their votes,” she added.