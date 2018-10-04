Three die in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Three people died in two road accidents on Wednesday. Muhammad Akram, 20, of Chuchak was moving on his motorcycle when a school bus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The Chuchak police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A 15-year-old boy died when a trolley laden with soil overturned and buried him alive near the old River Beas on Okara-Depalpur Highway. Sadr Depalpur police have registered a case. In yet another incident, Fatima Bibi of Mandi Ahmadabad and her relative were moving on a motorcycle, when the tire of the motorcycled burst and the bike hit a tree. As a result, Fatima Bibi died on the spot and her relative sustained injured. The police have registered a case and started investigation after impounded the vehicle.
OKARA: Three people died in two road accidents on Wednesday. Muhammad Akram, 20, of Chuchak was moving on his motorcycle when a school bus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The Chuchak police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A 15-year-old boy died when a trolley laden with soil overturned and buried him alive near the old River Beas on Okara-Depalpur Highway. Sadr Depalpur police have registered a case. In yet another incident, Fatima Bibi of Mandi Ahmadabad and her relative were moving on a motorcycle, when the tire of the motorcycled burst and the bike hit a tree. As a result, Fatima Bibi died on the spot and her relative sustained injured. The police have registered a case and started investigation after impounded the vehicle.
Comments