Three die in road accidents

OKARA: Three people died in two road accidents on Wednesday. Muhammad Akram, 20, of Chuchak was moving on his motorcycle when a school bus hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. The Chuchak police have registered a case and arrested the driver. A 15-year-old boy died when a trolley laden with soil overturned and buried him alive near the old River Beas on Okara-Depalpur Highway. Sadr Depalpur police have registered a case. In yet another incident, Fatima Bibi of Mandi Ahmadabad and her relative were moving on a motorcycle, when the tire of the motorcycled burst and the bike hit a tree. As a result, Fatima Bibi died on the spot and her relative sustained injured. The police have registered a case and started investigation after impounded the vehicle.