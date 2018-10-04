WHO team calls on minister

LAHORE: World Health Organisation (WHO) International Polio Eradication Programme Chairman Jean Marc Olive on Wednesday called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. Various matters on mutual interest including eradication of polio were discussed in the meeting. The minister expressed her concern over risk of polio in nomads saying “Nomads were challenge for anti polio drive. “Usually nomad families move here and there and were more vulnerable to polio virus attack”. The minister told the delegation that under polio eradication programme record of nomads has been kept and during anti-polio drives such people were particularly focused. Jean lauded the efforts of Punjab health department for strengthening polio eradication programme.