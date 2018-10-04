Saaf Pani scam: NAB again summons Shahbaz

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned again former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif by October 5 to investigate him in the Saaf Pani Company scam. The News has learnt the former CM was unable to satisfy the Combined Investigation Team of the bureau in his previous appearances. The NAB is likely to question Shahbaz Sharif related to a contract awarded to a private consultancy firm for a survey for the Saaf Pani Company. As per NAB, the consultancy firm didn’t conduct the survey but received Rs 1.5 billion. Earlier, on June 25, the bureau had arrested Qamarul Islam Raja who was a PML-N ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and was contesting against Chaudhry Nisar, for forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates, causing a huge loss to the national kitty. The anti-graft body had also arrested Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Saaf Pani Company and the secretary P&D. The accused approved a payment of Rs 24.7 million to the management of Ali and Fatima Developers Private Limited as office rents for the Saaf Pani Company without the requisite approval of the BoD despite the fact that the possession had not been taken till date. It is pertinent to mention that the Ali and Fatima Developers is owned by Shahbaz's son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court on September 7 had declared Yousaf a proclaimed absconder, an accused of receiving graft money from the CEO of the Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Ikram Naveed. The NAB had been directed by the apex court to probe the Saaf Pani Company’s multi-billion scam. The apex court was informed that four billion rupees were spent on the Saaf Pani Project but not a single drop of drinking water was made available to the public. The company’s CEO informed the court that Rs 300 million were spent on the services of foreign consultants.

According to the NAB, many water filtration plants were installed at exorbitant rates and false estimates of the plants in documents were mentioned. Moreover, Waseem Ajmal before an accountability court had alleged that the former Punjab chief minister’s orders were followed to install water filtration plants in Dunyapur tehsil of Lodhran district to get votes for the PML-N candidate in the December 2015 by-election against PTI’s Jahangir Tareen.