Punjab govt imposes ban on recruitments from BS-1 to BS-16

LAHORE: The PTI Punjab government after one month of taking control of the biggest province of the country has imposed complete ban on recruitments from BS-1 to BS-16 in all administrative departments.

Sources disclosed that the decision was made in the provincial cabinet meeting held on August 31, 2018, chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Following the provincial cabinet’s decision regarding complete ban on all kinds of recruitments from BS-1 to BS-16 in all departments, the administrative departments have issued circular to their sections/autonomous bodies concerned to implement the provincial cabinet’s decision in letter and spirit.

They have been warned that any violation on this account would be tantamount to misconduct and the action would be taken against the authorities concerned under the relevant rules. However, it was stated that the posts of BS-17 and above, which fall under the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission are exempt from these restrictions.

While criticising the PTI Punjab government’s decision regarding complete ban on the lower cadre posts in the province, some bureaucratic circles were of the view that people voted the PTI as it had promised to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to low-income segments of the society. They said a large number of posts in public sectors departments are lying vacant in the province. Instead of filling these posts on merit, the PTI government has imposed the ban. This scribe tried to contact Senior Minister Aleem Khan and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in this connection but in vain.