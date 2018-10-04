Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Top Story

ZN
Ziaullah Niazi
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab govt imposes ban on recruitments from BS-1 to BS-16

LAHORE: The PTI Punjab government after one month of taking control of the biggest province of the country has imposed complete ban on recruitments from BS-1 to BS-16 in all administrative departments.

Sources disclosed that the decision was made in the provincial cabinet meeting held on August 31, 2018, chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Following the provincial cabinet’s decision regarding complete ban on all kinds of recruitments from BS-1 to BS-16 in all departments, the administrative departments have issued circular to their sections/autonomous bodies concerned to implement the provincial cabinet’s decision in letter and spirit.

They have been warned that any violation on this account would be tantamount to misconduct and the action would be taken against the authorities concerned under the relevant rules. However, it was stated that the posts of BS-17 and above, which fall under the purview of Punjab Public Service Commission are exempt from these restrictions.

While criticising the PTI Punjab government’s decision regarding complete ban on the lower cadre posts in the province, some bureaucratic circles were of the view that people voted the PTI as it had promised to provide 10 million jobs and 5 million houses to low-income segments of the society. They said a large number of posts in public sectors departments are lying vacant in the province. Instead of filling these posts on merit, the PTI government has imposed the ban. This scribe tried to contact Senior Minister Aleem Khan and Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan in this connection but in vain.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996