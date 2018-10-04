Opp parties decide to join hands

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the National assembly moved to forge unity among themselves to give strong opposition to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government inside and outside the Parliament.

The opposition parties decided to convene a meeting of all the opposition parties to form a joint stance in Parliament to give tough time to PTI government and contest the by-elections with making seat-to-seat adjustments.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Wednesday held a meeting with senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to explore the possibilities to come with a combined opposition in the National Assembly to take a joint stance on the national issues in Parliament.

Later, in the evening, the PPP and PML-N leaders held a meeting and decided to make seat-to-seat adjustment in the by-elections and to take a joint stance in Parliament as a combined opposition to give tough time to PTI government and reached an agreement to support the joint candidate as under the understanding between both the parties, the PML-N would support the PPP candidates in Karachi and Sindh while the PPP would support the PML-N candidates in the Punjab.

It was decided that there would be no compromise on the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The PPP delegation was comprised of Syed Khursheed Shah, former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PPP Central Punjab head Qamar Zaman Kaira while the PML-N delegation was comprised of ex-speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz sadiq, Rana Sanullah and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

During the Shahbaz-Fazl meeting, the issue of joint candidate in the by-elections with seat-to-seat adjustments, the issue of the chairmanship of the PAC with the proposal if the government denied it to the opposition, they would formulate a joint strategy of boycotting the standing committee of the National Assembly, parliamentary cooperation among the opposition parties in the National Assembly and joint stance in the parliamentary committee on allegations of the rigging in the general elections were come under discussion.

It was decided to convene a joint meeting of the opposition parties and Maulana Fazlur Rehman assigned the task of bringing all the opposition parties on same page. It was also decided if the government denied PAC chairmanship to the opposition, they would withdraw their names from the standing committees of the National Assembly.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said it was a routine meeting and they had a requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman to summon the opposition parties being the convener of the opposition alliance. “We have also discussed the matters relating to parliamentary committee on the allegation of rigging in the general elections,” he said.

Shahbaz Sharif said that he had responded the speech of Finance Minister Asad Umar in the National Assembly and corrected him on his wrong facts.

He said Nawaz Sharif had fulfilled his promise to bring the country out of darkness by ending the loadshedding in the country. “There is no justification for the loadshedding as sufficient power is available to meet the demand,” he said.

He said the leader of the government which comes through rigging has promised to supply the electricity. “In previous five years the provincial government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has generated negative five MW of the electricity,” he said. Shahbaz Sharif said the opposition will take on the government on its wrongdoings and will not criticise for the sake of criticism but for improvement.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the nation wanted guidance from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “I had requested him to guide the nation, “he said. Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that he had held talks with ANP chief Asfandyar Wali and he was ready to go with the combined opposition. “I will also talk to the PPP’s leadership for a combined opposition,” he said adding that he will soon convene the meeting of the opposition parties for cooperation inside and outside Parliament. “It is without any doubt that opposition is confronting a fake government which was claiming that they had backing of establishment,” he said.

He said what kind of message they were giving to world by levelling allegations on the institutions.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that prices have skyrocketed in a months’ time that shows that it is not a political government.

To a question with regard to controversial statement of Rana Mashhood, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that the PML-N has nothing to with this statement and membership of Rana Mashhood has been suspended and committee formed to interrogate Rana Mashhood for his statement.

In reply to another regarding the issue of PAC chairmanship, Shahbaz Sharif said it was a parliamentary tradition that the PAC chairmanship is given to the opposition and if the government violates this parliamentary tradition, it would be tantamount to attack on Parliament. “If the government denies the right of the opposition, the opposition parties will decide to withdraw their names from the standing committees of the National Assembly,” he said.

Replying question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the efforts were being made to bring all the opposition parties on same page and working to bring them close.

Shahbaz Sharif said the finance minister tried to create a gulf between the PPP and PML-N but failed to do so.

Later taking to newsmen after the meeting, PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said both the parties had reached an agreement that the PPP and PML-N would support the joint candidates of the opposition in the by-elections. “We are also in contact with other opposition parties for joint candidates in the by-elections,” he said.

He said both the parties had reached an understanding with the consent of the leadership of both the parties.

Senior leader of the PML-N Rana Sanaullah said it was decided that the PML-N would support the PPP candidates in Karachi and Sindh while the PPP would support the PML-N candidate in Punjab. “It was also decided that both the parties will also participate in the election campaign of joint candidates,” he said.