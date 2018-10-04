Pioneer Club beaten

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dharampura Gymkhana beat Pioneer Club by three wickets here at RA Bazar Stadium in a friendly match. Scores: Pioneer Club 280/5 in 30 overs (Zeeshan Ahmed 60, M Shoaib 50, Bilal Ahmed 40, Rehman Qadir 3/60). Dharampura Gymkhana 281/7 in 29.5 overs (M Awais 62, Jahangir Khan 40 not out, Rehman Qadir 54 not out. Rizwan Ahmed 3/40, Sufyan Ahmed 4/48).
