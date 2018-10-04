Apollo reach 3rd round

LAHORE: Apollo Club marched into the 3rd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Cricket Memorial Tournament when they beat Khan Sports by 40 runs at Wahdat Colony ground. Fine batting by Hashim Ibrahim was the main feature of the match

Scores: Apollo Club 195/6 in 20 overs (Hashim Ibrahim 60, Rehan Nadeem 31, Hafiz Umer 42, Usaid Amin 20, Asad Rafiq 11, Khuram Humayun 13*, Mubashir Hussain 3/26). Khan Sports 156/6 in 20 overs (Shaid Khan 14, Uzair Nasir 38, Daud 55*, Umer Mehmood 21*.